Democrats ask Trump to grant TPS to Venezuelan citizens

In the world of politics, the most aggressive actor is always the one that gets all the attention.

During the last weeks, the escalation of the internal situation in Venezuela has been sponsored by the unexpected need of the Trump Administration to become the protagonist of a solution, in a gesture perceived by many as an early re-election campaign.

Among U.S. flags and appreciations, the Venezuelan people have seen President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as the "saviors" of the country from the Nicolás Maduro regime, especially after they were the force behind the recognition of Juan Guaidó as president in charge of the nation.

Between Trump, Pence and National Security Advisor, John Bolton, the Republican Party has taken the "liberator" card with great advantage.

However, the Democratic leadership has maintained a solid position with respect to the situation, also recognizing Guaidó but offering other means, often more respectful of the country’s autonomy.

The leader of the Democratic minority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, issued a statement a few weeks ago in English and Spanish in which he reinforced "the importance of unity in the international community to provide support to the people of Venezuela."

Likewise, Schumer denounced the blockade of humanitarian aid imposed by Maduro and recognized Juan Guaidó as interim president.

For his part, the New York Senator, Bob Menendez, published an op-ed in El Nuevo Herald denouncing the humanitarian crisis sponsored by the Chavez government in recent years, as well as the wide censorship and electoral fraud.

Menendez joined the recognition of the interim government of the Venezuelan opposition and assured that "Maduro's farce must end.”

Along with members of Congress such as Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Dona Shalala, and Albio Sires, the New York senator offered his support to the ambassador sent by Guaidó, Carlos Vecchio, to reinforce international pressure in view of a transition of power in Venezuela.

The Democratic coalition has also rejected the "double discourse" of the Trump Administration while questioning its alignment with regimes such as Vladimir Putin’s in Russia and Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia, and its speech reversal in Venezuela.

Taking the distance from the discourse of force wielded by Trump - who keeps repeating that "all options are on the table" when it comes to Venezuela - the Democrats have decided to ask the Temporary Protection Status (TPS) be granted to Venezuelan citizens in the U.S.

The request was headed by Menendez in mid-January and supported by Senator Kamala Harris, to become a formal bipartisan request signed by Senators Durbin, Rubio, Menendez and Schumer on Thursday.

In an official proposal, more than 20 senators agreed that, after the evident "brutal campaign of repression of the illegitimate regime of Maduro," the U.S. government should "grant the TPS to Venezuela" to "relieve the suffering of innocent civilians in Venezuela and demonstrate the commitment of our nation."