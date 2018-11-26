Brazil president-elect says he expects productive talks with Trump adviser

Brazil's rightist president-elect said Friday that he was sure to have a productive and positive conversation on Nov. 29 in Rio de Janeiro with the national security adviser to the president of the United States.

"I'm pleased to receive the visit of the national security adviser of the United States, (John Bolton), next week. We'll certainly have a productive and positive conversation for the good of our nations," Jair Bolsonaro wrote on social media.

In the first known meeting between an official from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and Bolsonaro, who will take office on Jan. 1, the talks will focus on bilateral trade, Cuba, Venezuela and China, among other issues, a White House spokesperson said.

Their discussions about China will come as the U.S. has stepped up its criticism of the Asian giant's growing political and economic influence in Latin America.

China is currently Brazil's leading trade partner, with the South American country mainly exporting raw materials to the Asian country. The United States is Brazil's No. 2 trading partner, although it imports a higher percentage of value-added products.

Separately, Bolsonaro traveled Friday to Sao Paulo for a series of tests ahead of an operation on Dec. 12 to remove a colostomy bag.

That surgical procedure is expected to fully repair the president-elect's intestinal tract, which was severely damaged when he was stabbed at a campaign rally on Sept. 6.

Bolsonaro was hospitalized for 23 days in the lead-up to the presidential election, which he won in an Oct. 28 runoff.

The president-elect, who has expressed admiration in the past for Brazil's 1964-1985 dictatorship, is slowly forming his Cabinet and has already appointed some former military officers to key posts in his future administration.