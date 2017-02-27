Venezuelan exiles ask Trump for "migratory relief"

Venezuelan exiles appealed to President Donald Trump Monday for "migratory relief" for the thousands of people from the South American country who have sought refuge and asylum in the United States.

Thousands of Venezuelans "are in the United States fleeing from the fierce dictatorship in their country," the Miami-based Veppex group said in a letter to Trump.

The deportation of these Venezuelans "would be a death sentence," Veppex vice president Henry Clement said in a statement.

In his letter, Clement reminded Trump of the "chaotic situation" in Venezuela, where "human rights are not respected and top criminals who occupy high-ranking positions and institutions" have transformed the country into a "failed state."

On these grounds, Veppex urged Trump to grant "migratory relief" to Venezuelans "who seek refuge, who are already in the country and who do not have criminal records."

On Feb. 15, Trump welcomed Leopoldo Lopez's wife, Lilian Tintori, to the White House and called for the Venezuelan opposition leader's release from prison.