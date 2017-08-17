U.S. ends program for Central American children fleeing violence

by Andrea Rodes
 08/17/2017 - 06:39
in
Banner Image: 
Fin del Programa de Menores Centroamericanos (CAM)
Banner Headline: 
Vulnerable
Banner Image caption: 
Fin del Programa de Menores Centroamericanos (CAM)
Decenas de niños son víctimas de violencia en países de Centroamérica como Guatemala. Foto: Pixnio

Thousands of children are victims of violence in Central American countries like Guatemala. Photo: Pixnio

U.S. ends program for Central American children fleeing violence

The Central American Minors (CAM) Program was established by former President Barack Obama in 2014 in order to offered legal protection to thousands of unaccompanied minors and families from Central America who arrived at the U.S-Mexico border seeking entry into the United States.


By Andrea Rodés
August 17, 2017

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security terminated a program on Wednesday that allowed minors fleeing violence in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to settle in the United States, ending travel hopes for more than 2,700 children awaiting approval, as reported in Reuters.

The Central American Minors (CAM) Program was established by former President Barack Obama in 2014 in order to offered legal protection to thousands of unaccompanied minors and families from Central America who arrived at the U.S-Mexico border seeking entry into the United States. The CAM offered them protection even if they had been denied refugee status.

In January, just a few days he took office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on border security that triggered a review of the program. Since then, more than 2,700 children had their entrance applications on hold. The majority of the children approved for the program - and that now see their applications cancelled- were from El Salvador.

Immigration NGO Kids in Need of Defense (KIND) said that cancelling the program would lead to more children to try to find other means to enter the United States, as reported in Reuters.

ALSO LISTED IN
EDITOR'S PICKS

More in Immigration

A group of people protest against the immigration policies of President Donald Trump during the visit of Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Miami on Aug. 16, 2017. Sessions urged the local authorities to follow the example set by Miami-Dade County of "punishing, not protecting" criminals during a speech in which he criticized Chicago's policies. EFE/Giorgio Viera
Sessions calls for punishing, not protecting, criminals in sanctuary cities
Undated file photo of the evicted residents of the Guatemalan community of Laguna Larga, who have been camping out on the Mexican border, waiting for the return of the land from which they were displaced. EFE/LA 72
Hundreds of Guatemalans on Mexican border wait to return home
File photo of two Afro-Latina models, an ethnic profile whose identity is given new visibility by two Afro-Latina bloggers, Ada Rojas and Rocio Mora, with their coast-to-coast tour "Rizos on the Roaz." EFE
Rizos On The Road: two bloggers use coily hair to talk about Afro-Latino identity
Trump asked Peña Nieto to stop saying Mexico won't pay for border wall. Photo taken Aug. 1, 2017, showing President Donald Trump in Washington. EFE
Trump to Peña Nieto: stop saying Mexico won't pay for border wall