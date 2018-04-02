Trump's Easter gift: no more DACA

For many, Easter Sunday is a family, quiet and deeply spiritual day, but President Trump transformed this date into a dark episode for the immigrant community.

In a series of "characteristically aggressive" Tweets, Trump announced that any agreement to protect undocumented young immigrants who arrived in the country as children (called Dreamers) was over, The Guardian reported.

The message thread was published "a few minutes after wishing Americans a happy Easter Sunday," the New York Times continued. The president was participating in the religious celebrations at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea church in Florida, from where he wrote that "Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous and liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch and Release. Getting more dangerous 'caravans' coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!"

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 de abril de 2018

Similarly, the president continued to blame the Democratic Party and the Mexican government, raising the "tone" of his messages by even threatening to end the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which is still being negotiated.

Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 de abril de 2018

This announcement has once again revealed the president’s uninformed and speculative decisions that are frequently perceived as "U-turns on policy", according to The Guardian.

For James Hohmann, an analyst for the Washington Post, "Donald Trump is either woefully uninformed or intentionally misleading the American people about one of his most consequential decisions as president."

The columnist makes reference to the statements of the president before entering the ecclesiastical service in which he assured of the hand of his wife that "A lot of people are coming in because they want to take advantage of DACA and we’re going to have to really see," the BBC quoted. "They had a great chance, the Democrats blew it."

Trump again fell into statements without proper knowledge since the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA) was created by Barack Obama to protect immigrants "who have lived in the United States since 2007, have arrived in the country before they turned 16 and have been younger than 31 on June 15, 2012. Anyone who came after does not qualify," said Hohmann.

Criticism and concern immediately emerged in social media, including comments from political analysts and representatives who showed their indignation at the imprudence of presidential decisions.

So much wrong in so few words.

1. Anyone coming now would never have been eligible for DACA. 2.DACA is not an "act." 3. Trump ended DACA, attempting to end the initiative but courts have forced government to accept renewals only. https://t.co/RCemO4RVQu — Josh Breisblatt (@jbreisblatt) 1 de abril de 2018

The Hispanic Caucus in Congress, for example, recalled that "Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, as immigrants and refugees, sought a place to live and work, hoping for a compassionate human response."

On Easter, it is important to remember that Jesus, Mary and Joseph, as immigrants and refugees, sought a place to live and work, hoping for a compassionate human response. — Hispanic Caucus (@HispanicCaucus) 1 de abril de 2018

Also, the Democratic representative of the 40th district of California, Lucille Roybal-Allard, said that "Those of us who care about the DACA recipients will keep fighting to protect them, no matter how much this president keeps spreading hate and fear.”

Those of us who care about our #DACA recipients will keep fighting to protect them, no matter how much this president keeps spreading hate and fear. @SpeakerRyan, let us vote on the #DreamActNow! https://t.co/5UGa8ARaUK — Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (@RepRoybalAllard) 1 de abril de 2018

Despite the apparent presidential intransigence, the sentence of two minor courts provisionally maintains the DACA program, and the solution remains in the hands of a Congress headed by a narrow Republican majority that, if it decided to follow the orders of its chieftain, could suffer the consequences when they surely lose control of the judicial body next November.