Trump’s decison to end DACA "is an insult to America and our values," Senator Casey says.

by Andrea Rodes
 09/05/2017 - 12:09
Democrat Senator Bob Casey is an opponent of Trump's immigration policies. A photo of Casey in 2009/ Wikimedia.  

Deporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients would cost more than $60 billion and would result in a $280 billion reduction in economic growth over the next decade., according to CATO Institute.


September 05, 2017

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released a public statement today to criticize the Trump Administration’s decision to put an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

“The ‘Dreamers’ are young people who have lived in our country since they were children. They have been law-abiding residents who have learned English, paid taxes and secured jobs that allow them to support themselves and their families. Our government promised them that they would be protected if they came forward and now President Trump is breaking that promise," said Senator Casey in a statement.

Democrat Senator Bob Casey is an opponent of Trump's immigration policies. He has been a firm defendant of DACA, an Obama administration program that has granted temporary legal status and protection from deportation for 800,000 people who were brought to the US illegally when they were kids.

"President Trump’s action today is an insult to America and our values. This action is profoundly unjust, immoral and without regard for basic fairness. Tearing apart the lives of these young people will make our nation less safe, and harm our economy," he said.

According to the CATO Institute, deporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients would cost more than $60 billion and would result in a $280 billion reduction in economic growth over the next decade.  The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy estimates that the 1.3 million young people enrolled in or eligible for DACA pay $2 billion each year in state and local taxes.

 

 

