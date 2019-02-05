Trump Organization lays off undocumented workers after recent media reports

After Donald Trump's presidential campaign, many of us wondered whether his rhetoric against immigrants was representative of his true ideological beliefs, or if it was merely a political strategy to propel him to the White House.

A Washington Post report published this Monday has clarified some of this doubt.

According to the Post, over the last two months, the Trump Organization has fired a dozen undocumented immigrants, after it became public over the past year to what extent the company depended on undocumented labor to run its private clubs.

The report exposes that the dismissals increased in the middle of the president’s government shutdown in exchange for funds for his border wall with Mexico.

Employees "had spent years on the staff of Donald Trump's golf club," the Post explains, "winning employee-of-the-month awards and receiving glowing letters of recommendation."

The President’s sons, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. confirmed the dismissals, assuring that between the Colts Neck, Pine Hill and the Hudson Valley Golf Clubs, there were eleven people fired, all from Latin America.

In a statement, the Trump Organization said that workers "presented false documents when they were hired," and that after being identified they were "terminated immediately.”

The Post interviewed several of the former workers, who reported having worked in "food service, maintenance, cleaning and other jobs on the golf courses.” They also assured the media that "they had had these jobs for years and that the Trump Organization had previously paid little attention to their immigration status."

According to CNN, some of the workers have decided to speak openly about their cases. They have legal advisors helping them take their case to authorities, and have even shown up at the offices of members of Congress in search of support and protection before the immigration agencies.

Anibal Romero, one of the workers' attorneys, said that his representative, Juan Quintero, "worked at the Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley for 18 years," and that he was considered "one of the most trusted employees of Eric Trump." He added that the former employees are "material witnesses of a federal crime."

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez has asked federal authorities to "open an investigation" into the Trump Organization's golf clubs, and some of his colleagues have invited two former undocumented workers to attend the State of the Union address as their guests on Tuesday.