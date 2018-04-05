Rep. Gallego: "I will gladly work with the President on immigration when his ideas aren’t stupid"

It’s no surprise to anyone the way the White House answers to detractors.

Only this week spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders attacked Arizona representative Ruben Gallego for his criticism of the president's decision to send National Guard troops to the border, and told reporters that "If that congressman is so concerned, maybe he ought to show up and actually support legislation that would fix these problems," Sanders said Wednesday. "Instead of blaming the President, who is actually trying to do something about it, we'd like to see him work with us in partnership and actually do something instead of just complain about it," CNSNews reported.

The answer was the product of a Tweet written by Gallego in which he criticized the expense that the deployment of troops would imply for the nation.

Using the National Guard to do border security is very expensive. For what it would cost the Guard to make just TWO arrests at the border, we could give a homeless veteran permanent housing for an entire year. — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) 3 de abril de 2018

"Using the National Guard to do border security is very expensive. For what it would cost the Guard to make just TWO arrests at the border, we could give a homeless veteran permanent housing for an entire year," the representative wrote.

Before Sanders’ response, Gallego proceeded to give an interview with CNN in which he assured that "I will gladly work with the president when his ideas aren’t stupid and detrimental to the United States," he said. "Unfortunately this is what this plan is," recalled Politico.

Later, Gallego returned to the social media to respond directly to Sanders saying that "unlike your boss, I did show up and served my country in the Marines. Now, I show up in Congress to serve my country again and act as a check to some of your boss's worst plans."

Hey @PressSec - Unlike your boss, I did show up and served my country in the Marines. Now, I show up in Congress to serve my country again and act as a check to some of your boss’s worst plans. https://t.co/phmFbRWvnh — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) 4 de abril de 2018

Gallego, who represents the 7th Congressional District in Arizona - one of the Border States where the National Guard will work together with border patrols - has raised his voice against the use of the armed forces in immigration proceedings and, since June of last year, he has been working on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that, as he explained in a press release, "would have blocked the Trump administration from diverting funds from the defense budget to pay for construction of a new border wall". However, the Republican Party intervened in the proposal before it was voted on the House floor.

He also spoke from his experience as a veteran and said that "our military personnel doesn’t have the right training or legal authorities for this mission. They shouldn’t be diverted from the very real threats we face around the world to stand guard against dangers that exist only in President Trump's fevered imagination."