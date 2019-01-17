Pope Francis: Migratory movements are enriching our communities worldwide

Human migrations have enriched societies across the world even though they are often associated with challenges and suffering, as well as exodus and exile, the pope said in a publication Thursday.



A Vatican document entitled “Pastoral Orientations on Human Trafficking,” authored by Pope Francis, has compiled the Pontiff's various speeches on migration and people smuggling.



Francis opens his text by quoting the voyage made by Abraham and his wife Sarah with the hope of "finding a better life for themselves and for their families," a deep-seated yearning that has moved millions of migrants over the centuries.



It adds that nowadays these human movements, while generating challenges and suffering, are in fact enriching for communities, parishes, and societies across all continents.



The pope's preface states it seeks to offer “a reading of human trafficking and an understanding that motivates and sustains the much-needed long-term struggle.”



The compilation of speeches, homilies, audiences, prayers and documents going back to Easter 2013 was published by the Vatican's Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and presented by the head of Vatican communications department, layman Paolo Ruffini.



Francis underscored the migrant's journey was not always a happy experience and that the faithful must also consider the terrible journey undertaken by victims of human trafficking.



The pope recalled that humanity's history is a story of salvation, marked by travel of every sort: migrations, exiles, routs, and exoduses.



Francis wished this compilation of his essays and thoughts could illuminate countries on their route towards hope, providing inspirational clues to assist prayer, preaching, and pastoral action.



The compilation reflects on the extent migration has become a key issue of this Papacy as it collects over 450 speeches and references during audiences or apostolical messages on the subject.