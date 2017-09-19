Oxfam Rents President Trump’s childhood home in NY to Welcome Refugees.

Donald Trump's childhood memories probably don't include playing at home with migrants and refugees, but Oxfam wants him to remind him how it could have been.

As world leaders gather in New York for the United Nation’s General Assembly, the Humanitarian Ngo decided to "rent" Trump's childhood home in Queens, New York, to host refugees resettled in the United States from Syria, Somalia, and Vietnam. Why? to send an unequivocal message to world leaders: refugees are welcome here.

Millions of families around the world have been forced to flee their homes in order to survive, creating the world’s worst displacement crisis since World War II. In this moment, what better place to show world leaders the value of a safe, welcoming home for those fleeing unthinkable situations than the childhood home of the US president", says the statment issued by the NGO on Tuesday.

The three-storey Tudor-style home in Queens was built by Trump’s father in 1940. It is now available for rent on Airbnb for $725 a night. In March it was auctioned and sold to an unidentified buyer for $2.14 million.

“We wanted to send a strong message to Trump and world leaders that they must do more to welcome refugees,” said Shannon Scribner, acting director for the humanitarian department of Oxfam America.

“I’m so lucky that I’ve been able to a build a new life in the United States. I had to leave my home and family behind, but here I can work hard and help provide for them. Today especially I feel like I am living the American dream because I can speak out for what I believe in, and I don’t have to be afraid.”- says Abdi Iftin, resettled from Somalia in 2014, in a video produced by Oxfam.

The home was made available for rent earlier this year. Oxfam rented the house during a crucial moment, in which the US government is expected to take critical decisions that will impact the lives of millions of refugees.

In the coming weeks, President Trump will announce his decision on the number of refugees the US will resettle in 2018. Congress will finalize spending bills, which determine the level of financial support the federal government will dedicate to aiding and resettling refugees. And the Supreme Court will hear arguments on the President’s unconstitutional refugee and Muslim ban, reminds Oxfam in the statement.