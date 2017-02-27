Offside: U.S. Travel Ban Would Damage 2026 World Cup Bid

The United States’ hopes of hosting the World Cup in 2026 could be damaged if President Trump’s travel restrictions on citizens from seven Muslim majority countries come into full force, UEFA president said.

In an interview with The New York Times last week, president of Europe's top soccer governing office Aleksander Ceferin said that the travel restrictions might affect the attendance of players, fans or journalists to the event, a key factor to consider US bid to host the World Cup in 2026.

Although the travel ban has been temporarily suspend by a federal court, Trump plans to enforce it in the future.

“It will be part of the evaluation, and I am sure it will not help the United States to get the World Cup,” Mr. Ceferin said. “If players cannot come because of political decisions, or populist decisions, then the World Cup cannot be played there. It is true for the United States, but also for all the other countries that would like to organize a World Cup.

Bids for the 2026 tournament must be submitted by December 2018, before the start of a 13-month evaluation phase. FIFA will choose the host at a congress in May 2020.