Is Ocasio-Cortez's Socialism the answer in the United States?

The mid-term elections in the United States bring with it a profound ideological battle for the country. In the midst of the political revolts sponsored by President Trump and the social resistance consequently, the results of the voting this November will determine much of what the country aspires to become.

One of the most vivid examples of this social transformation was the overwhelming victory of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over the long-time Democrat, Joe Crowley in the primary for the 14th District of New York.

With a wide margin of voting, a grassroots community political system, and the support of young people voting for the first time, Ocasio-Cortez has become the democrat model with more traction on the east coast of the country.

But it has been her political ideology that has caught the attention of critics, followers and undecided.

During an interview with NBC on Sunday, the candidate said "she embraces the Democratic Socialist label", making a profound distinction in the fact that "is part of what I am; it’s not all of what I am."

"I’m not trying to impose an ideology on all several hundred members of Congress," she added. "But I do think that, once again, it's not about selling an 'ism' or an ideology or a label or a color. This is about selling our values."

During her appearance at the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" for CBS, Ocasio-Cortez assured that "for me, Democratic Socialism is a principle in which, in a modern, moral and wealthy society, no person in the United States should be very poor to live. It's pretty simple."

Her affiliation with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) greatly increased the party’s popularity after her victory, according to party program associate Lawrence Dreyfuss told to the Daily Beast.

"The organization saw a surge of 1,152 new memberships on Wednesday, about 35 times more sign-ups than on an average day," the media reported.

The DSA originated in 1982 and has been defined as a "multi-trend organization" with democratic-socialist, left-social orientations and oriented to working communities in the United States.

During its trajectory, DSA’s militancy has been deeply antagonistic to neoliberal economic policies, and it has remained on the sidelines of the bipartisan debate in the country precisely because of the aversion that exists in the United States for the word "socialism" after the Cold War, the collapse of the Soviet Union and the failure of weak models such as the ones that emerged in Cuba and Venezuela.

According to Bloomberg, "in a country where ideological labels are notoriously malleable, it is important to keep an eye on the current political platforms," instead of being carried away by the historical prejudices inherited from previous generations.

"On one hand, it's important to keep this primary in perspective," says Noah Smith in his column for the middle. "The turnout (in the Ocasio-Cortez victory), as usual for primary elections, was low - only about 13% of registered Democrats in the district voted. And Ocasio-Cortez’s personality, energy and identity as a young Hispanic woman might have more to do with her victory than her party affiliation."

It is precisely the political proposals of the candidate that really attracted the voters to support her. Echoing the proposals of Bernie Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez insists on the right of every citizen to have a home, medical assistance and access to tuition-free professional education.

Similarly, the young candidate of Puerto Rican origin has supported the idea of abolishing the Immigration and Customs Agency.

Although she insists on not evangelizing Democratic supporters or their elected candidates, her proposal is not far from that of a large number of new candidates within the Democratic Party, especially thanks to the widespread discontent with the ability of the established machinery to make against Trump's policies.

Let's say then that it is not precisely traditional "socialism" that is needed to take back the reins of a country that seems to turn toward a conservative extreme right hand in hand with the Trump White House, but precisely the reformist proposal of the basic values of the American citizen. What Sanders once called "a long-due revolution.”