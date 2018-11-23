Nielsen: ‘You will not get into our country illegally’

The Trump Administration has deployed all its strength in the border to try to prevent the passage of undocumented immigrants who’ve been participating in the Caravan of Refugees for weeks.

This has included the visit of the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, in person.

On Tuesday, Nielsen toured the border area that separates Imperial Beach from Tijuana and warned the concentrated travelers on the other side of the wall that "Donald Trump's government will probably reject their requests for political asylum," Democracy Now reported.

The presence of the government spokeswoman was the Administration's response to the judicial blockade by a lower court against Trump's decision to suspend the asylum process at the border.

Speaking to the media from the border, Nielsen stated that the decision of District Judge Jon s. Tigar "is a dangerous ruling," NPR reported.

On his statement, Tigar argued: "whatever the scope of the president's authority, he may not rewrite the immigration laws to impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden."

In a gesture of reaffirmation of authority, Nielsen assured that the government "will appeal the sentence as quickly as possible," and told the immigrants: "Make no mistake, we are very serious. You will not get into our country illegally."

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), by Monday, around 2,600 immigrants were taking refuge in sports centers and shelters in Tijuana, as well as 3,000 more in Mexicali, 600 in Mexico City, and 3,000 in Tapachula requesting asylum, reported CNN.

Donald Trump’s government has used these figures to cause panic among U.S. citizens, arguing in this way the militarization of the border and attempts to circumvent the law.

Nielsen, meanwhile, said without offering evidence that the government "identified over 500 criminals to include known gang members contained in the flow of the caravan," CNN continued. According to the secretary, the caravan organizers "have been pushing women and children in front of the caravan in hope law enforcement will not engage them."

However, this could be due to recent rumors that the president is considering to replace Nielsen.

During an interview last Sunday, Trump said that "although he liked and respected Nielsen, he wanted her to 'get much tougher on the border'," adding: "I want to be extremely tough."