A new operative of the ICE promises "a crackdown" against immigrant workers

Between the abuse of the immigrant and the persecution of undocumented immigrants, the immigration forces are going after their “two-for-one” special.

A document reviewed by The Daily Beast explains that federal agents "plan to carry out a law enforcement operation in work centers" during the next few weeks.

The operation will focus on employers who "exploit undocumented workers" by not paying their work fairly (often paying them below the minimum wage).

Employers who are “harboring undocumented immigrants" are considered "labor slavers," an agent said on condition of anonymity, and that is why the "strongest indication to date" has been planned to attack the exploitation of the immigrant worker, offering at the same time a very important achievement for an administration that has promised a "strong hand" against undocumented immigration.

According to the Nation's Restaurant News (NRN), "9% of workers in the food industry in the United States are undocumented," which makes this company the easiest target for ICE.

Also, The Daily Beast explains that the operation will have two components: the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) that will be responsible for arresting undocumented immigrants, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), which evaluates crimes related to immigration and customs.

Those immigrants, who cooperate with the operation, will be potential candidates for U visas (a model that allows victims of crimes that testify against their perpetrators to temporarily stay in the United States), explained the anonymous official.

Even when previous cases - such as Farrukh Baig's in 2015 - demonstrated the massive exploitation of immigrants by food chain owners (Baig managed to steal up to 1.25 million dollars from undocumented immigrants for 13 years through unfair payment and the monopolization of the needs of aliens), Tom Homan (Acting Director of ICE) assured that "we will detain and remove the illegal alien workers”.

According to CNN, Homan left no doubt about the goal of his operation: "We’ll go after the employer who knowingly hires an illegal alien, but we’re always going to arrest a person who is here illegally. That is our job. "