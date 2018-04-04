The National Guard will move to the border but won’t arrest immigrants

When it comes to the border and immigration, the White House moves fast.

Just a day ago, President Trump announced at a White House luncheon that he intended to "do things militarily" at the border after a Caravan of immigrants crossed a large part of Mexican territory towards the border with the United States.

"We have very bad laws for our border, and we are going to do some things," said the president, speaking on his behalf and on that of Secretary of Defense, James Mattis.

This Thursday, the Secretary of National Security, Kirstjen Nielsen spoke to reporters to confirm that the president "has instructed the officials to deploy the National Guard on the southern border of the United States as part of an impulse to curb illegal immigration."

"The president has directed that the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security to work together with our governors to deploy our National Guard to our southwest border to assist the border patrol," Nielsen explained.

Without going into details about the number of troops or the cost that this could imply for the country, the secretary said that "the plans are being finalized" and that "the deployment is expected to begin immediately."

According to Politico, Nielsen explained that the troops "will have similar functions as when they were dispatched to the border by past administrations, including assisting in aerial surveillance and providing support functions to current patrol officials."

Additionally, when asked if the troops will be ordered to take coercive measures, such as arresting undocumented immigrants, Nielsen said that "they would not as for now.”

At this time, dialogues are held with each of the governors of the Border States as well as Mexican officials who, according to the secretary, "understand and respect national sovereignty."

According to the Washington Post, troops must arrive at the border "as soon as Wednesday night," and the Administration will also increase the measures by sending to Congress legislation that seeks to "toughen border security laws."