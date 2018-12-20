Migrants seeking asylum must remain in Mexico, says U.S.

The Trump Administration has redesigned the concept of a "revolving door" when it comes to immigration.

After months of struggling to expel immigrants from the country, and attempting to prevent the entry of those fleeing violence in Central America, the Department of Homeland Security has published a statement saying: "migrants who try to game" the immigration system "can no longer disappear in the United States” and “skip court dates.”

As a result, the Mexican government will have to house thousands of immigrants who have arrived at the Mexico-U.S. border in search of asylum, and receive back those who have managed to pass the doors and obtain a judicial appointment.

While U.S. Secretary of National Security Kristjen Nielsen, has assured that it is a "bilateral" agreement between the two countries, a spokesman for the Mexican Foreign Minister, Roberto Velasquez, assured that "the move did not represent an agreement between the two countries, but rather "a unilateral move by the United States that we have to respond to," according to the New York Times.

"The decision to accept asylum seekers is likely to be seen as a capitulation by the Mexican government to President Trump," the paper said, referring to the migratory crisis facing the new Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who came to power thanks to a campaign in favor of the poor in his country.

After the death of a minor last week who had just crossed the border, the new measure put forth by the U.S. is perceived to be another tactic to wash its hands of the problem.

Currently, the new Democratic majority in the House of Representatives has begun an investigation to determine whether the death of the seven-year-old Guatemalan immigrant - presumably caused by dehydration and lack of attention by immigration agents - was a result of negligence brought on by the Trump administration's anti-immigrant prejudices.