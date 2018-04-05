Mexico will not remain silent

In the current American political scene, patience is an absolutely commendable attribute, but Mexico seems to have been left without a drop.

Mexican senators have asked Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto to "suspend the nation's cooperation with the United States on several issues" in response to President Trump's constant criticism and aggressiveness against the Central American country, The Hill reported.

"Mexico senators unanimously approved a nonbinding statement on Wednesday that says the government should suspend joint efforts 'in the fight against transnational organized crime' until Trump exhibits 'the civility and respect that the people of Mexico deserve'", continued Associated Press.

This response is part of a growing discontent on the part of the Central American governments - especially the Mexican one - for President Trump's threats to withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) if Mexico and Honduras did not "deal with" the caravan of Central Americans going to the border.

Last Tuesday Trump wrote in his Twitter account that "the big caravan of people from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our 'Weak Laws’ Border, had better be stopped before it gets there. Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen. Congress MUST ACT NOW!"

But already last Monday the Mexican Foreign Ministry had expressed through a statement that the Government did not promote "under any circumstances" irregular migration.

In an attempt to explain to Trump word by word what really happened, the Foreign Ministry wrote that "the government of the Republic considers that the caravan known as 'Viacrucis del Migrante' is a public demonstration that seeks to draw attention to the phenomenon of migration and the importance of respect for the rights of Central American migrants," assuring that "this caravan is carried out every year at this time, since 2010, and is mainly composed of migrants from the Northern Triangle of Central America (Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador), whose entry into national territory occurred without meeting the requirements of the law."

In addition, the Foreign Ministry assured that the Mexican government was carrying out "an administrative immigration procedure" in which "400 (people) have already been repatriated to their countries of origin, with strict adherence to the legal framework and full respect for their human rights."

In response to the accusations of the president, Mexico has assured that "it is not up to this government to exercise United States’ immigration decisions” and that "it remains very active in the appropriate international mechanisms to give better attention to the migratory phenomenon".

Faced with the "disrespectful and insulting" insistence of the US president - especially after ordering the deployment of troops to the border - the Senate has responded through the suspension of bilateral cooperation in migration, considering that his behavior "is based on prejudice and misinformation", frequently resorting to "threat and blackmail", according to Senator Laura Rojas Hernández, who read the statement before the full Senate, as EFE reported.

In the same way, the senator recalled President Trump's continued accusations against Mexicans whom he has described as "rapists and criminals" since his presidential campaign.

The Senate also insisted on reminding President Trump that NAFTA has been of mutual benefit, underlining "the five million US jobs derived from the Treaty and the Mexican investments for more than 52,000 million dollars in 6,500 US companies that have employed more than 120,000 people," the report continues.

Finally, the Mexican government has proceeded to grant "transit visas to the people of the migrant caravan" assuring that it will not continue stopping its passage to the United States "to those who wish to continue on their way to request asylum", informed the spokespersons of Peoples Without Borders to the newspaper La Opinión (in Spanish).