Mexican families torn apart by US deportations

At least 5.8m Mexicans entered the US illegally and live without papers, many of whom now live in fear of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. Among them is Armando López, a 50-year-old Mexican deportee that spent 27 years of his life on US soil. 

López was expelled last March to Mexico, leaving away his wife and their five US-born children in Nevada. Mr López told The Financial Times that as long his family is in the US, he will keep trying to go back.

But after the recent deportation of Guadalupe García de Rayos, a Mexican mother from Arizona who had been allowed to stay in the US despite being illegal, and the arrest of the first “dreamer” in Seattle, the risks of not going back are higher.

Mr López now lives with his 95-year-old mother and a cat she has called Trump because of its colour. He is trying to set up a business with a 25,000 peso ($1,200) government grant, but “you don’t know anyone and people don’t trust us as we don’t have references,” he says. Bringing his family over is strictly a last resort. 

“They broke my dream,” he says. “That man is breaking up our families.”

Immigration
Politics
Immigration
immigration
raids
ICE
Friday, February 17, 2017 - 2:45am
People without papers lament human cost of crackdown on illegal immigration in the US. 
View of a yellow sign hanging at the door of a house in Tucson, Arizona, alerting the law enforcement agencies that they can only enter if they have a legal search warrant. Immigrant families in Tucson, Arizona, are determined to legally defend themselves against possible mass deportations by installing yellow posters on their doorstep alerting authorities that they know their rights.