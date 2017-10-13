Love Thy Neighbor by Informing Thy Neighbor

If I can’t pick up my kids from school, who will? What will happen to my kids if I am taken away? Where can I go if I feel that nowhere is safe? How can I protect my family? How can we prepare for the worst?

Imagine being bombarded with these thoughts, constantly; never sure of what could happen in a public space or who could come knocking on the door in the privacy of your home. For roughly eleven million immigrants, being in an incessant, cautionary state of fight or flight is the only way to go-about daily life in this country undocumented. When stress and fear are the norm, desperation can lead immigrants to be easily wooed by sources and settings that claim to be reliable and safe, but really are seeking to exploit the demand for protection and legal services.

Churches (and other houses of worship) have historically been places where the documented and undocumented alike can congregate in refuge; a sensitive location where citizenship status can remain in anonymity and class is irrelevant, and where access to affordable resources abound.

Esperanza, located in North Philadelphia and with a long ongoing tradition of being connection to national faith-based organizations, and its subsidiary nonprofit Esperanza Immigration Legal Services, are taking advantage of the ways that Churches disseminate information to their parishioners and the powers that be of the World Wide Web in their newest initiative, “My Neighbor’s Rights”.

My Neighbor's Rights Episode 1: Your Rights at Home Video of My Neighbor&#039;s Rights Episode 1: Your Rights at Home