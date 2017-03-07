Hungary to detain all asylum seekers in container camps

Asylum seekers in Hungary, which hundreds of thousands entered in 2015 in the hope of reaching western Europe, can at present be held for up to four weeks if they are apprehended within five miles of the border, but the new rules remove the time limit and will apply countrywide. Unaccompanied minors below the age of 14 will be put in the care of the country’s child protection services.

The spokeswoman for the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), Cécile Pouilly, denounced the measure, saying it violated Hungary's obligations with respect to international rights and the laws of the European Union.

According to her, international and EU laws dictate that the detention of refugees and asylum seekers only occur when strictly necessary and that children should never be detained.

"This new law will have a terrible physical and psychological impact on women, children and men who have already greatly suffered," she said.

The law will only be in force while the country is in an alert state due to mass migration, a status that was enforced in late 2015 and is expected to last until Sept. 2017.

Hungary has recently approved a series of measures to curb migration, including building a second fence on the border with Serbia, though NGOs estimate that there are only around 400 asylum-seekers in the country.