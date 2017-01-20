Hispanic congressman rules out immigration reform under Trump

Democratic Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva not only rules out the possibility of approving immigration reform under the incoming Donald Trump administration but also believes that Republican lawmakers will toughen immigration laws.

"During this new administration, I don't believe that the necessary support will be obtained to achieve immigration reform. I think that we'll only see a greater toughening of the immigration laws," Grijalva told EFE in an interview.

The congressman said that the bipartisan BRIDGE bill - which would temporarily suspend possible deportation of some 750,000 young undocumented migrants now sheltered by the Deferred Action (DACA) program, implemented in 2012 by President Barack Obama - is an "emergency proposal."

This bill aims to provide the so-called "Dreamers" with residence and work authorization, just as DACA does, for three years while Congress finds a permanent solution for their immigration status.

"I support the BRIDGE bill as it is now, offering necessary protection to these young people, but we're not going to negotiate the Dreamers' benefits to finance the wall Trump has promised to build along the US-Mexican border," he warned.

He also said that he supports the recent White House decision to end the so-called "wet foot, dry foot" policy which since 1995 has aided illegal Cuban migrants who have managed to set foot on US territory.

Grijalva, the son of a Mexican immigrant, went on to criticize Trump's proposal to build a "big wall" along the US-Mexican border, which - according to the mogul's plan - at first will be paid for by the US Congress although Mexico ultimately will reimburse the US for it.

He said that such a wall will cement Trump's "anti-Mexico" stance, adding that the incoming president simply wants to make an "example" of our southern neighbor and demonstrate his political strength.

As a result, Grijalva is among approximately 50 US lawmakers who have said they will not attend Trump's inauguration today.

"The US presidency is the most important office in the world. The behavior of the person who occupies that post must be presidential and, so far, Trump has not shown this behavior," said Grijalva in defending his decision to stay away from the inauguration.