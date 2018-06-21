The government will not immediately prosecute immigrant parents upon being detained at the border

In an attempt to resolve the political disaster that has arisen after the anti-humanitarian measures of family separation, Donald Trump’s government has signed an executive order that seeks to suspend the immediate legal prosecution of undocumented immigrant parents with children.

According to the Washington Post, a government official explained that, following the executive decision, the procedure that will be carried out from now on would eliminate one of the measures that separated the families when they were arrested trying to enter the country without documents.

"We’re suspending prosecutions of adults who are members of family units until ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) can accelerate resource capability to allow us to maintain custody," the official said.

Likewise, the anonymous source cited in the Post said that ICE's lack of detention capacity makes it difficult to keep immigrant families in custody, so "many migrant parents and children will likely be released from custody while they await court hearings."

However, as President Trump assured on Wednesday, the policy of "zero tolerance" will remain standing, the Justice Department said.

"There has been no change in the Department's zero-tolerance policy to prosecute adults who cross our border illegally instead of claiming asylum at any port of entry at the border," spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores told the media.

Meanwhile, ICE awaits government orders to launch a substitute plan while resolving the capacity problem in detention centers.

In the same way, the executive order signed on Wednesday by Trump does not determine whether the more than 2,000 children separated from their parents will be reunited with their families but instructs Border Patrol officials to keep them detained together which, for many, would imply a "long-term incarceration" for both parents and children.