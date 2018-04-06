Advertisement

The government plans a new immigration package that doesn’t include DACA

View of a US border control patrol from Mexican territory on Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Tijuana, Baja California (Mexico). EFE / Alejandro Zepeda

According to administration officials, both the White House and the Department of Homeland Security are working on a legislative package to "close loopholes" in the immigration system.

By Yamily Habib
April 06, 2018

In the absence of a wall, the Trump Administration wants to resort to other means to boast of its reprisals against immigration.

As reported by the Washington Examiner, White House aides and officials from the Department of Homeland Security are "working on a legislative package aimed at closing loopholes in the immigration system that incentivize illegal migration."

Officials have ruled out the proposal of Senators Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Collins (R-ME), which proposed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) "prioritize the removal of undocumented immigrants who come to the U.S. after June 2018," Axios explained.

Similarly, other officials have said that the administration "thinks it’s reasonable to consider whether an immigrant passed through a country where they could have sought asylum before they got here."

The effort seems to be part of the presidential paranoia after a caravan of immigrants crossed the Mexican territory from Honduras to call attention to the rights of immigrants.

Between Monday and Tuesday, the president turned to Twitter to erroneously assure that "these big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA", although several experts explained that no immigrant who "has arrived after June 15, 2012" qualifies for the program.

However, some administration officials argued on Monday that "DACA-like" programs could "create the impression for prospective illegal immigrants that the government will extend similar protections for future groups of undocumented immigrants in the years ahead," the Examiner continues.

Meanwhile, President Trump has authorized the deployment of National Guard troops to the border in an attempt to demonstrate his strength, even though previous administrations had already carried out similar strategies (including former President Barack Obama).

During last Thursday, Trump told reporters that there could be "anywhere from two to four thousand" members of the National Guard deployed, according to CNBC.

