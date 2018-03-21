The game remains stagnant with DACA

This may be remembered as the most stubborn battle in the history of Congress.

According to internal sources, the Trump Administration offered an agreement of $25 billion for a border wall in exchange for an extension of two and a half years for the Program of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), as The Hill reported.

For their part, the Democrats in Congress put on the table a counter-offer to accept the financing of the wall on the border in exchange for "a path for citizenship for the large population of Dreamers, adding up to 1.8 million," to which the White House said "no," as the report continues.

This new "impasse" arises as a preamble to a new deadline for government financing next Friday, as explained by Politico. While this could be "the best chance for Trump to get the money for his wall," and the White House has decided to give up its desire for further cuts in legal immigration, the positions of both sides continue to leave young immigrants in limbo.

"We sent the minority leaders’ offices a proposal that is pretty fair,” said a White House official. "It seems like Democrats don’t want to take 'yes' for an answer," the paper quoted.

For their part, the Democrats will not fail to remember that it was the government who propitiated this conflict and that the negotiation of the border wall has been a presidential caprice.

"The White House proposal gave them everything they asked for while leaving Dreamers in limbo," said a senior Democratic aide. "Our counteroffer lined up perfectly with what the president had proposed, but of course, he said no to his own deal. Again.”

The president suspended DACA last year, with March 5 as the deadline for Congress to get "a solution"; two sentences from lower courts have allowed the program to remain in place even though the date has expired.

“Democrats are putting the responsibility on Republicans to get to a comprise, and that's where it should be," said National Immigration Forum executive director Ali Noorani to Teen Vogue.