Donald Trump’s government has deported 256,000 people in 2018

The word "deportation" has not been in the headlines for months.

In the midst of the many messes swirling around the current administration, thousands of immigrants continue to be persecuted and deported by the government.

A new report from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) shows that during 2018 the government has deported more than 256,000 people, according to the Washington Post.

The agency has cataloged it as "a new record", highlighting that it’s an increase of 13 percent since 2017.

According to the new figures, 145,263 of the deportees were convicted criminals, 22,796 had pending criminal charges, 5,872 were suspected gang members, and 42 were believed to be terrorists.

Similarly, the government admits to having deported a large number of families and children who had entered the country unaccompanied. Around 2,711 families traveling together, and 5,571 children were removed from U.S. soil.

Although the report shows that the numbers are still lower than during the Obama Administration, the tactics have changed.

Previously, most of the arrests were carried out at the border, on suspicion of criminal behavior. The persecution has since become more widespread, including the change in the principles employed by federal offices, the militarization of the border, and the widespread stigmatization of refugees and immigrants.

This week, there’s an imminent risk of a government shutdown due to President Trump's insistence on a border wall in exchange for signing a budget agreement, even though 69 percent of the country believes that it should not be a priority.