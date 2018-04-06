Advertisement

CEO of Apple: "DACA is the biggest issue of our time"

AL DIA News
In a special program of Recode with MSNBC, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, has spoken openly of his strong support for the Deferred Action program.

Tim Cook, Director Ejecutivo de Apple.

By Yamily Habib
April 06, 2018

Much has been said about the workforce that immigrants represent, especially for large technology companies.

Only during the month of October, around 24 large technology companies organized to "launch a coalition to demand legislation that would allow young illegal immigrants a path to permanent residency," Reuters reported.

Called "The Coalition for the American Dream", this initiative was composed of Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Intel Corp, Uber Technologies, IMP Corp, among others, and explained in a letter that "Dreamers are part of our society, defend our country, and support our economy."

This time, the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, said that "the DACA situation is one that I am truthfully, as an American, deeply offended by.”

During an interview with Chris Hayes of MSNBC that will air Friday night, Cook argued that "the DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue," reads the transcript of the conversation made public by Recode.

And this is not the first time that the executive director talks about it.

During the month of September of last year, Cook wrote on Twitter that "250 of my Apple coworkers are Dreamers. I stand with them. They deserve our respect as equals and a solution rooted in American values."

by Yamily Habib
 04/06/2018 - 15:30
in
