Back to the ‘border crisis’

Many of us remember Donald Trump as the candidate of mockery and the challenge to political correctness.

Two years under the scrutiny of an investigation seemed to have calmed his mood and tone. But the end of the so-called Mueller Investigation, and his supposed "total exoneration,” has given back the president the desire to say the first thing that comes to mind.

Once Attorney General William Barr said that special lawyer Mueller had not obtained evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, the president embarked again on political events to keep his electoral base solid.

During a political rally in Grand Rapids (Michigan) last Thursday, Trump returned to his usual character, "meandering through points of conversation with varying degrees of coherence," according to Rolling Stone.

Trump returned charged down again against Democrats, the media and even against Robert Mueller himself, whom he had praised just days before.

"The Russia witch hunt was a plan by those who lost the election to try to illegally gain power by framing innocent Americans with an elaborate hoax," he told supporters.

Thanks to his interpretation of the Mueller report, and the failure of the Democrats to put a stop to his declaration of National Emergency, Trump felt freed to re-demonize migrants fleeing violence in Central America.

Speaking about asylum seekers, the president again insisted on his conspiracy theories and assured that they "meet with lawyers" who instruct them to repeat a stipulated monologue.

... watch: trump mocks asylum seekers saying it's all "a big fat con job."

vid from @cspan pic.twitter.com/8aqIHo1yEF — fake nick ramsey (@nick_ramsey) 29 de marzo de 2019

"They say: 'I am very afraid for my life. I'm afraid for my life.' I look at the guy. He looks like he just got out of the ring, he’s the heavyweight champion of the word," he scoffed. "He’s afraid for his life? It’s a big, fat con job, folks.”

In this way, Trump threatened again to "close the border" if the immigrants persist in their efforts to enter the country.

In spite of the presidential verbiage, the latest reports from the Border Patrol have determined that the situation on the border "at the breaking point" because of the number of people trying to cross and the few resources that exist to deal with them.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said that for the first time in more than a decade, his agency "is reluctantly performing direct releases of migrants," without going through immigration and customs or being detained or identified with ankle bracelets because the detention centers are at the top of their capacity.

According to the Washington Post, the number of migrant families arriving at the border "has reached new highs", with an exponential increase "month after month.”

The figures determine an estimated 4,100 immigrants arrested per day during this week in the El Paso area, which has led authorities to hold individuals in makeshift facilities such as parking lots.

Unlike previous periods, the vast majority of immigrants arrested are entire families or minors traveling alone, and McAleenan has assured that many of them are in serious health conditions.

Although the "crisis" of which the president speaks belongs to his repertoire of political mythology, the root cause remains intact: the living conditions for citizens of a large part of Central America are unsustainable, and bilateral coordination is threatened by the weakened current diplomatic ability of the United States.