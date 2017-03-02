Another Dreamer detained by Ice agents while in process of Daca status renewal

On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested Daniela Vargas, a 22-year old "Dreamer' who dared to speak at a press conference against the ramped up immigration raids order by President Donald Trump.

Vargas had just spoken Wednesday at an immigration press conference in front of Jackson City Hall, Mississippi, and was returning home when ICE agents pulled her car over on the freeway.

“You know who we are, you know what we’re here for,” agents told Vargas, the Clarion-Ledger reported.

Daniela Vargas had barricaded herself inside a closet as the law enforcement officials searched every inch of her home for four hours. Vargas’ father and 26-year-old brother — both undocumented immigrants from Argentina — were eventually detained, but she was released after being briefly handcuffed by officers.

Daniela Vargas speaks at a immigration rally in Jackson, Miss. on March 1, 2017(Credit: WJTV)

Vargas, her father, mother and brother came to the United States in 2001 from Cordova, Argentina on a three-month visitor’s visa when she was just 7 years old. Vargas was previously a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) — often referred to as “Dreamers” — but her status had recently expired. ​She was applying for the renewal of her DACA status.

Under DACA, undocumented immigrants who entered the U.S. before the age of 16 can receive two-year work authorization permits. Her attorney said Vargas had already filed to renew it when she was arrested Wednesday and did not have a criminal record.

“Today, my father and brother await deportation while I continue to fight this battle as a DREAMer to help contribute to this country, which I feel is very much my country,” Vargas reportedly said at the press conference before she was arrested herself.

Vargas also told the rally how she dreamed of returning to college and becoming a math teacher, according to her attorneys.

The Trump administration has empowered immigration agents to effectively target most of America’s 11 million undocumented migrants for deportation, expanding the agency’s powers until now. However, the president expressed that 'Dreamers" wouldn't be a priority for deportation.