House approves Trump's tax reform

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved Donald Trump's huge tax reform plan, which - if approved by the Senate, as expected - will be a big victory for the president and the GOP.


By EFE
December 19, 2017

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved Donald Trump's huge tax reform plan, which - if approved by the Senate, as expected - will be a big victory for the president and the GOP.

In a 227-203 vote, all of the yes votes being Republicans, but the no votes including 12 GOP lawmakers, the plan is controversial because it is unusual for Congress to approve laws of this importance without bipartisan agreement.

If ultimately approved and signed by Trump, this would be the first tax reform since 1986.

Trump
Tax Plan
Tax Reform Approved
