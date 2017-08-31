Harvey weakens to tropical depression, heads to southwest Louisiana

Harvey on Wednesday weakened to a tropical depression and moved to areas east of Houston. Its center now located in southwest Louisiana, but continues to cause heavy rains and devastating floods, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.

According to a storm track forecast, Harvey's center will move through Louisiana on Wednesday night, and then pass through northwest Mississippi on Thursday.

"Catastrophic and life threatening flooding will continue in and around Houston, Beaumont/Port Arthur, eastward into southwest Louisiana for the rest of the week," the NHC said, as reported in EFE.

Harvey, which entered Texas on Friday night as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, has left catastrophic floods in Texas, leaving at least 20 people dead and over 17,000 displaced.

President Donald Trump flew to Corpus Christi on Tuesday to view the damage and encourage rescue teams, but he opted not to visit Houston. Much of that area is still underwater.

"Harvey should be a warning to Trump that climate change is a global threat," as reported in L.A Times editorial.

Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia reported that the best selling book at New York's Hudson Bookstore is A drowned city, a comic book about Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. Eighty percent of the city flooded, in some places under twenty feet of water.

In Houston, the oil capital of the United States, a third of its neighborhoods are now under water with 30,000 people already housed in sheltered facilities. After all, Houston, the fourth-largest US city of about six million people, has been the hub of denialist campaigns designed to convince Americans that "these apocalyptic acts of nature have nothing to do With the business of fossil energies," as reported in La Vanguardia.