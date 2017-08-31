Advertisement

Harvey weakens to tropical depression, heads to southwest Louisiana

by Andrea Rodes
 08/31/2017 - 04:58
in
A flood victim (C) is helped into a boat by Danny Owens (L) and Brian Burden (R) as evacuations take place near Buffalo Bayou in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas, USA, 30 August 2017. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

A flood victim (C) is helped into a boat by Danny Owens (L) and Brian Burden (R) as evacuations take place near Buffalo Bayou in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas, USA, 30 August 2017. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Harvey weakens to tropical depression, heads to southwest Louisiana

 Harvey should be a warning to Trump that climate change is a global threat. The storm left catastrophic floods in Houston, the oil capital of the U.S and a hub of climate change denialist campaigns.


By Andrea Rodés
August 31, 2017

Harvey on Wednesday weakened to a tropical depression and moved to areas east of Houston. Its center now located in southwest Louisiana, but continues to cause heavy rains and devastating floods, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.

 According to a storm track forecast, Harvey's center will move through Louisiana on Wednesday night, and then pass through northwest Mississippi on Thursday.

  "Catastrophic and life threatening flooding will continue in and around Houston, Beaumont/Port Arthur, eastward into southwest Louisiana for the rest of the week," the NHC said, as reported in EFE.

Harvey, which entered Texas on Friday night as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, has left catastrophic floods in Texas, leaving at least 20 people dead and over 17,000 displaced.

President Donald Trump flew to Corpus Christi on Tuesday to view the damage and encourage rescue teams, but he opted not to visit Houston. Much of that area is still underwater. 

"Harvey should be a warning to Trump that climate change is a global threat," as reported in L.A Times editorial. 

Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia reported that the best selling book at New York's Hudson Bookstore is  A drowned city, a comic book about Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. Eighty percent of the city flooded, in some places under twenty feet of water. 

In Houston, the oil capital of the United States, a third of its neighborhoods are now under water with 30,000 people already housed in sheltered facilities. After all, Houston, the fourth-largest US city of about six million people, has been the hub of denialist campaigns designed to convince Americans that "these apocalyptic acts of nature have nothing to do With the business of fossil energies," as reported in La Vanguardia.

ALSO LISTED IN
Environment

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

Protesters march against pay cut for public employees, in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Aug. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca
Puerto Rico unions protest pay cut for public employees
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) meets with Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray Caso (L) at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, Aug. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
Mexico to Trump: We won't negotiate in the social media
A passer-by observes the North Korean missile's trajectory on a giant screen in Tokyo (Japan) on August 29, 2017. North Korea launched a ballistic missile that would have flown over Japanese territory and fallen off the eastern coast of Hokkaido Island in the Pacific Ocean, according to the Japanese government. EFE / Kimimasa Mayama
Trump ran out of words with Pyongyang
Thousands of people evacuated their homes after Houston areas devastated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey. EFE/TANNEN MAURY
Harvey makes second landfall, Texas death toll mounts from floods