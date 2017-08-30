Advertisement

Harvey makes second landfall, Texas death toll mounts from floods

by Andrea Rodes
 08/30/2017 - 06:55
Thousands of people evacuated their homes after Houston areas devastated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey. EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Tropical Storm Harvey is forecasted to make landfall again today near the Texas-Louisiana border. At least 17 people have died.


By Andrea Rodés
August 30, 2017

President Donald Trump arrived in Texas to see the damage caused by Harvey and show his commitment to a region devastated by the floods and heavy rains. 

He first travelled to Corpus Christi, Tex, a port city some 30 miles away from the hardest-hit areas. After meeting with state officials, Trump flew to Austin, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, who showed up in high heels in the middle of the storm,

President encouraged the good job of the rescue teams and urged state and federal officials to make the response a model for the future, as reported in The New York Times.

“It’s a real team, and we want to do it better than ever before,” Mr. Trump said.

In Houston, devastation caused by heavy rain expanded. State officales are worried for the conditions at the convention center in downtown Houston, where over 9,000 residents took shelter. They are also working hard to evacuate hospitals.

According to The Guardian, the floods in Houston have proved to be a health threat. Floodwater in Houston is “a nasty cocktail of chemicals, heavy metals, sewage, debris and wildlife”.  

At least 17 people have been killed since the storm began. The storm is projected to make a second landfall today.

