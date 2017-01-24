Guess who's coming to Philly?

This Thursday during the Republican Party retreat at the Lowes Hotel, President Donald Trump will visit the City of Brotherly Love. This retreat is a strategy session on how to replace and repeal the Affordable Care Act. They are also planning to discuss tax code reform legislation.

With the president in the city, there are multiple protests planned. The Center for Popular Democracy will march on Thursday beginning at Thomas Paine Plaza. They are marching to protest Republicans repealing Obamacare.

A second protest called Surround the Loews hotel is organized by Black Lives Matter - Pennsylvania and Philly Socialists. They plan on surrounding the hotel around 4pm. The protests are expected to bring out about 3,000 people. The city has released information of road closures due to the retreat. According to philly.com, the Secret Service will be setting up a security perimeter prohibiting pedestrian access from 11th & 12th and Market Streets, 12th street from Chestnut to Filbert, and 13th street from Chestnut to Market.

Mayor Kenney is urging protestors express their views and to march peacefully. "I know people will be interested in expressing their First Amendment views to them and to the president, and that's a time-honored enshrined in our Constitution. I would ask people to do that in a very clear voice but refrain from the damaging of any property or windows, trashcans, or things that we saw happen on Washington on Friday." He continued that violence will not help any cause. He also asked that protestors keep themselves in control as well as their actions but to be very forceful when speaking.