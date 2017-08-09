Guam plays down threat of North Korean missile attack

by Andrea Rodes
 08/09/2017 - 07:02
in
A visitor looks through binoculars at North Korea from Imjingak, near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, 09 August 2017. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Guam is an unincorporated territory of the United States located about 3,400 kilometers southeast of North Korea.


By EFE
August 09, 2017

The governor of the US territory of Guam Wednesday tried to downplay the threat from North Korea after Pyongyang said it was making plans to attack the US military bases on the Pacific island.

  "I want to reassure the people of Guam that currently there is no threat to our island or the Marianas," Eddie Calvo said in a speech.

  Calvo added he has already discussed the matter with White House and military officials.

  "An attack or threat on Guam is a threat or attack on the United States. They have said that America will be defended," the governor said.

  North Korea is "now carefully examining the operational plan for making an enveloping fire at the areas around Guam with the medium-to-long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12," a spokesperson for the North Korean military said in a statement published by the state news agency KCNA.

  US Andersen Air Force Base on Guam hosts the nuclear-capable B-1B strategic bombers, which the US sent back to the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday.

  "The US Department of Defense is monitoring this situation very closely," Guam Homeland Security Adviser George Charfauros said in a statement, adding that he trusted in the defense system deployed against the threats.

  North Korea's statement was released just hours after US President Donald Trump warned that if Pyongyang does not stop threatening the US, it "will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."

  Pyongyang previously condemned the latest package of sanctions imposed by the United Nations over its weapons programs and threatened to take "physical actions" against the US.

  The UN sanctions were adopted in response to North Korea's first intercontinental ballistic missile test fired on July 4 and a second intercontinental projectile tested on July 28. EFE

 

