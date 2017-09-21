Advertisement

A fist in the air: a symbol of community and effort in Mexico

by Yamily Habib
 09/21/2017 - 13:31
in
Banner Image: 
A fist for silence
Banner Headline: 
A fist for silence
Banner Image caption: 
A fist for silence
Brigades of rescuers and volunteers raise their hands for absolute silence as they continue to dig in the ruins of a school on Thursday, September 21, 2017, in the south of Mexico City. EFE / José Méndez

Brigades of rescuers and volunteers raise their hands for absolute silence as they continue to dig in the ruins of a school on Thursday, September 21, 2017, in the south of Mexico City. EFE / José Méndez

A fist in the air: a symbol of community and effort in Mexico

A simple gesture has become the symbol of respect and coordination among Mexican rescuers when it comes to looking for survivors among the rubble left by the fateful earthquake in the capital.


By Yamily Habib
September 21, 2017

Between smoke, stones and debris, groups of rescuers and volunteers working against the clock to save as many lives as possible, have managed to communicate to systematize their work, transforming the gesture of the fist into the air in a symbol of the community facing the disaster.

Following the brutal 7.1-magnitude earthquake that has claimed the lives of more than 220 people in Mexico, several experts agree there may still be survivors. That is why communication and teamwork is essential to save so many people who could still be under the rubble.

So-called Topos or rescuers have explained to volunteers and activists the importance of silence in the quest to locate any movement or cry for help among the remains of buildings.

"When you raise your fist, everyone is silent," said a sailor to the volunteers. The rescuer who works at the Enrique Rébsamen School in Villa Coapa and collaborates by removing debris from the two front buildings that collapsed in the first seconds of the quake, according to Animal Político. "If you raise your fist no one shouts 'silence', nobody does 'shhht', you just remain silent," continued the expert.

MéxicoPuño2.jpg

A Mexican army officer raises his arm in a sign of absolute silence at the site where brigades of rescuers and volunteers continue to dig manually in the ruins of a school on Thursday, September 21, 2017, in the south of Mexico City ). EFE / José Méndez

According to the newspaper El Clarín, rescuers communicate through this system of signals that "must be followed strictly, and is currently shared by "thousands of people in social networks.”

Captura de pantalla 2017-09-21 a las 13.26.15.png

For all those who collaborate without rest in the streets, the fist in the air "is the most anticipated signal", because it implies a "request for silence" that a volunteer indicates when he thinks he perceives voices or something that indicates there may be someone alive under the remains.

Also, other gestures have become law among the workers: the palm of the hand in the air is the request so that "nobody moves" and the gesture of a finger indicating to the sky is understood like "we continue working".

The Mexican community has faced such a devastating situation with an unwavering spirit of humanity, will and collaboration. Human chains move remains in a coordinated way when they hear a "Come on, Mexico!" That gives hope to thousands of people who rebuild their country one stone at a time.

TAGS
mexico
puño
sismo
MéxicoDePie

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

Photo courtesy of the UN, where the US President Donald Trump is signing the United Nations guest book on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, after a meeting with its secretary general at the agency's headquarters in New York. EFE / Rick Bajornas / UN
Trump keeps his word and imposes more sanctions on North Korea
Puerto Ricans today found themselves a totally devastated country after Hurricane Maria, which with winds of 250 kilometers per hour affected the entire island on Wednesday, causing flooding and damage still to be calculated. EFE / Jorge Muñiz
In pictures: Puerto Rico after Maria
Winds of up to 250 kilometers per hour have hit the island of Puerto Rico this Wednesday, September 20. Source: http://www.lanacion.com.ar/
This is what’s left of Puerto Rico after Maria
A National Hurricane Center chart showing the expected trajectory of Hurricane Maria.
María abandons Puerto Rico leaving serious damages