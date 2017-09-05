Advertisement

The first step towards the construction of the Border Wall

by Yamily Habib
 09/05/2017 - 08:36
Four proposals for a wall
Four proposals for a wall
Four proposals for a wall
Photo courtesy of the Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on August 31, 2017 for a map showing US Government projects to build a "solid" wall in the area adjoining Mexico and a gate to see what happens on the other side. EFE / DHS

The Department of Homeland Security has taken the first step towards making Trump’s Wall a reality, by awarding contracts for the construction of the first prototypes.


If we can recognize any quality from President Trump is his perseverance. The construction of the Wall on the Mexican border has not only been hi political banner but an obsessive project that represents the value of his word.

Last Thursday, the Customs and Border Protection Office announced that four companies would build prototypes of the Wall in the San Diego area, having been selected from several proposals introduced during the month of March.

Each of the selected companies will have 30 days to complete their projects, after the Office gives them permission to start. According to Ronald D. Vitiello, Acting Deputy Director of the Office of Customs and Border Protection, each prototype should be 30 feet high and will cost about $ 500,000, money that comes from relocating funds from other programs, of up to 20 million dollars.

Prototypes will be evaluated based on their effectiveness over time that will facilitate border patrol agents to take action to prevent human and illegal drugs trafficking, according to The New York Times.

For Vitello, the main goal will be the assessment "from aesthetics, how penetrable they are, their resistance to manipulation and their ability to avoid climbing”, and the next step is to "sit with companies and discuss the times," needed to make Trump's dream come true.

Among the companies selected for the development of these first prototypes are Caddell Construction Co. of Montgomery, Alabama; Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. of Tempe, Arizona; Texas Sterling Construction Co. of Houston and W.G. Yates & Sons Construction C. of Philadelphia.

The contracts awarded to each of these companies come amid government assessments of Hurricane Harvey's damage, and many critics within the congress have accused the administration and its Republican allies of proposing to cut billions in funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency - the main department for post-disaster recovery - to pay for Trump’s Wall.

