Fiesta in D.C: Latinos for Trump also had their Inauguration Gala

With elegant dresses and impeccable tuxedos, Latinos in favour of Donald Trump gathered on Thursday evening at a luxurious hotel in Washington D.C to celebrate the inauguration of the new president of the United States at the rhythm of flamenco, salsa and merengue.

Despite being one of minorities that received more attacks from the tycoon during the presidential campaign, Hispanos seemed happy for Trump taking office.

The Gipsy Kings' "Djobi Djoba" and the sound of hands clapping were the soundtrack of a crowded room where music almost overshadowed the uncomfortable question of the journalists: "What do you think about Donald Trump not naming any single Latino for his Cabinet? "

"I'm not happy, I'm not going to lie about it, I'm not happy and the Hispanic community is not happy about this, especially the Republicans," Grace Flores-Hughes, who is on the Hispanic Advisory Board at Trump, told reporters.

It is the first time, since the time of former President Ronald Reagan (1981-1989), that Latinos are excluded from a government team. However, Flores-Hughes assures that the members of this minority will have positions of power within the future Government.

She said that Latinos will be the "number two" of many departments and reveals that in the White House team, working side by side with Trump, there will be two Hispanics: Attorney Zina Bash and Harvard University Professor Carlos E. Diaz Rosillo.

Latinos will be the "number two" of many departments

According to Flores-Hughes, the two Hispanics, will advise Trump on domestic politics, including immigration issues.

On that issue, Trump will also receive advice from Rep. Raul Labrador, who heads the Trump Hispanic Advisory Council.

"What we need is an immigration program that works, that's one of the things I'm most excited about," he told the journalists at the gala.

The music went on and couples made room for their turns on the dance floor. In the background, a projector showed colorful images of the houses of Old Havana.

A group of politicians gathered in a corner and talking about the possibilities of free trade between canapé and canapé.

Among them, Luis Abinader and Sergio Massa, both presidential candidates. They talked with Efe about his trip to the US and the meeting held on Thursday afternoon with former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, future cybersecurity adviser to Donald Trump at the White House.

Abinader, of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), said Giuliani and him discussed how to have greater collaboration and communication to the advantage of the US and Latin America. "

Despite Trump's offensive attacks to Mexico, Massa, leader of the Peronist Front Renovador, expressed his desire that the relationship between the US president and Latin America be "one of integration" with "good trade agreements" and "mechanisms that prevent Barriers create divisions between countries."

Also among the group of Latin American politicians was the leader of the Uruguayan People's Party, Edgardo Novick, who defended the need to create trade relations with the United States.

"To take care of the work of the Uruguayans we have to open up to the world and we have to try to negotiate with all countries, no matter what ideology they are, left, right, capitalist or communist," Novick said to Efe.

The gala, held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, gradually faded away. And the guests changed the tequila and cinnamon cocktails to some great cafes that the hotel service placed on the way out of the dance.

Caffeine as an antidote to hangover and as a receipt for the investiture of Donald Trump, which will begin in a few hours.