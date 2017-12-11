Explosion in Manhattan

Advertisement

Several ambulances have moved to the central bus station in New York, where the explosion occurred. STAFF / REUTERS​​​​​​​

New York police have has informed that a person is in custody after an "explosion of unknown origin."


By Yamily Habib
December 11, 2017

After an irregular situation was reported in Midtown Manhattan - specifically in the Port Authority Bus Terminal area - New York police reported an explosion in the city's subway, which has paralyzed the area of the 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, during this Monday’s morning.

According to a spokesperson of the police forces, the only injured would be a suspect who has been taken into custody and who has minor injuries. The situation has been classified as "very fluid", reducing the alarm of a possible attack.

The agents have proceeded to evacuate subway lines A, C and E, and have created a security zone in the surrounding areas, including Times Square, as reported by the Washington Post.

 

