Explosion in Manhattan

After an irregular situation was reported in Midtown Manhattan - specifically in the Port Authority Bus Terminal area - New York police reported an explosion in the city's subway, which has paralyzed the area of the 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, during this Monday’s morning.

According to a spokesperson of the police forces, the only injured would be a suspect who has been taken into custody and who has minor injuries. The situation has been classified as "very fluid", reducing the alarm of a possible attack.

The agents have proceeded to evacuate subway lines A, C and E, and have created a security zone in the surrounding areas, including Times Square, as reported by the Washington Post.

This post will be updated as soon as more information is available