Explosion in Manhattan
New York police have has informed that a person is in custody after an "explosion of unknown origin."
After an irregular situation was reported in Midtown Manhattan - specifically in the Port Authority Bus Terminal area - New York police reported an explosion in the city's subway, which has paralyzed the area of the 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, during this Monday’s morning.
According to a spokesperson of the police forces, the only injured would be a suspect who has been taken into custody and who has minor injuries. The situation has been classified as "very fluid", reducing the alarm of a possible attack.
The agents have proceeded to evacuate subway lines A, C and E, and have created a security zone in the surrounding areas, including Times Square, as reported by the Washington Post.
What do you think about this story?