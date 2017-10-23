Advertisement

Ex-guerrillas laid down arms in exchange for chance to rejoin society

Photo taken Oct. 18, 2017, showing a former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla participating in a program in the southwestern Colombian town of Toro to change their lives and reincorporate themselves into civil society. EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

Photo taken Oct. 18, 2017, showing a former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla participating in a program in the southwestern Colombian town of Toro to change their lives and reincorporate themselves into civil society. EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

Ex-guerrillas laid down arms in exchange for chance to rejoin society

On a farm in the southwestern Colombian town of Toro, 20 adults who spent their best years as FARC guerrillas have found a way to change their lives and reincorporate themselves into civil society.


By EFE
October 23, 2017

On a farm in the southwestern Colombian town of Toro, 20 adults who spent their best years as FARC guerrillas have found a way to change their lives and reincorporate themselves into civil society.

The former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels demobilized and handed over their weapons to the Colombian government before Bogota and the FARC signed their peace accord that converted the rebel group into a political party, and they say that this is the best opportunity they have ever had to get ahead in life.

More than three years ago, Lubidia Muñoz decided to join the government program for demobilized rebels that offers education, healthcare and academic and technical training to enable them to begin working with a sustainable production project that will allow them to earn a living.

She told EFE that one of the most difficult things about her 27 years in the field with the rebels was not having her family close to her, in particular her three sons, now 24, 28 and 29.

On the farm in Toro, located 170 kilometers (105 miles) north of Cali, Muñoz and others are receiving training to reenter society but she says that during her time with the rebels "special dates" such as birthdays and the Christmas holidays simply "didn't exist."

She also said that her life outside the law forced her to witness "disagreeable things" that she preferred not to describe, but she said that after she was captured by the Colombian army, she was able to enter the program for demobilized guerrillas and it had made a "big change" in her life and her family.

She said that due to the training she had received, she has gained knowledge that will allow her to raise fruits and vegetables, adding that the peace process had shown her that "you can come to an agreement and ... live without weapons, without war, without struggle, without death and without bloodshed."  

ALSO LISTED IN
Culture
TAGS
guerrillas
Colombia
FARC
by Andrea Rodes
 10/23/2017 - 07:27
in

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

An abandoned and ruined house inside a Commune of Santiago, Chile. Photo courtesy of Movimiento de Pobladores/as Vivienda Digna.
A Decent Housing for Chile
On September 15, 1950, General MacArthur launched a surprise amphibious assault on the port of Inchon, South Korea, which resulted in a decisive victory in the U.N. about the North Korean invaders. Within weeks, North Korean and South Korean forces seized Seoul and cut off North Korea's vital supply lines. Source: www.history.com
North Korea and the United States: a history of nuclear meltdown
El primer ministro español quiere aprobar una ley para suspender el gobierno catalán y convocar elecciones regionales. La medida debe ser aprobada por el Senado. Foto: EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo
Spanish Government Seeks to Remove Catalan President, Suspend Autonomy
Republican Senator from Arizona John McCain (C) is followed by members of the news media near the Senate subway before votes on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
US Senate approves $4 trillion budget for 2018 fiscal year