“Everybody’s On Edge”: Mayor Kenneyc

At a Multicultural Media Roundtable last week, Mayor Kenney spoke candidly about the city’s reactions to the administration under President Donald Trump. He spoke about the unpredicatability of the city’s future and what it could mean

“A lot of people have asked me if immigrants and other minorities can still feel welcome. So let me say, on behalf of the people of Philadelphia, everyone is welcome here. In the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection, I believe inclusion has always made us stronger.[and we will not abandon or walk back that belief regardless of who the president is.”

“Philadelphia has always been and will continue to be a welcoming city. We will continue to be a 4th amendment city for several reasons. The first and primary reason is to make our cities safer - not less safe. Our homicide commitment rate is already less than 50% in large part because we have a hard time getting witnesses to come forward. We will likely have a more difficult time in solving those if immigrants are scared that cooperating policy will lead to their deportation. As far as President Trump goes, it’s difficult to predict what he will do so we’re hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.”

“We will continue to protect protect Philadelphia’s diversity and inclusive practices.”

“To throw our immigrant communities under the bus because I’m afraid of Donald TRump, Pat Toomey or anyone else would be an absolute insult to the memory of my ancestors. So you can be assured that regardless of what bubbles up in Harrisburg or what bubbles up in Washington, we will fight it. We will fight it in the courts. We will fight it in anyway we can fight it. We will fight and we will not give up.”

“We have grown in this city, we have grown in our population, we have grown in our business communities, predominantly

“I want your readers to understand that this administration, this city, this mayor, this city council, and this government will not walk back on civil rights [and any other rights]”

“The fact of the matter is that almost every major police chief in the nation agrees that sanctuary cities are the way to go because it makes the cities actually safer rather than having immigrants and other folks be afraid of talking to the police. They’re less likely to report a crime if they witness a crime [...] even if they’re here documented, they’re still afraid that contact with police agents will result in their deportation. Cause people with documents have been deported. We’ve had court cases in municipalities in Pennsylvania where people with documents have been deported.”

“I think as Mayor, everyone in our departments knows how passionate I am about this. And we’re working hard to make sure that language access and access to services and equitable service delivery.”

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with this administration. I just have to guess. Like I said before if this were McCain or Bush or Reagan I would have some idea where they were going. But it’s a new adventure everyday. Sometimes he’s moderate sometimes he’s moderate - I mean, it’s hard to tell daily what he’ll be like. And I think everybody’s on edge.”