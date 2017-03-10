EPA head Scott Pruitt denies that carbon dioxide causes global warming

During a TV appearance on Thursday, Scott Pruitt, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, rejected the scientific consensus that human-generated carbon dioxide causes global warming. His statements were incorrect and puts him at odds with his own agency, which states on its own website that carbon dioxide is the primary greenhouse contributing to recent climate change.

Pruitt's stance will also help to spur political debate over climate change that could slow the campaign to stop it, rising concerns among environmentalists and the scientific community. Even the N.A.S.A has called CO2 “the most important long-lived ‘forcing’ of climate change”.

“I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact, so no, I would not agree that it’s a primary contributor to the global warming that we see,” Pruitt told CNBC.

“But we don’t know that yet ... We need to continue the debate and continue the review and the analysis.”

The scientific community insist that CO1 emissions have increased by more than a third since the industrial revolution, driven by the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation.

“The world of science is about empirical evidence, not beliefs,” said Pruitt's predecessor, Gina McCarthy, an appointee of Barack Obama. ““I cannot imagine what additional information the administrator might want from scientists for him to understand that.”

Pruitt's skeptical position towards climate change is nothing new, considering that his boss, Donald Trump, has called climate change a "Chinese hoax". Analysts have also pointed out how many president-elect’s picks in the Cabinet have connections with the fossil fuel industry.

One of the main missions of the EPA is the regulation of greenhouse gases, including CO2. Pruitt, in his previous role as attorney general of Oklahoma, sued the EPA to halt Obama’s Clean Power Plan, which imposes emissions limits on coal-fired power plants, as reported in The Guardian.