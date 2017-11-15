End of the DACA: the nightmare of the 'dreamers'

Since President Donald Trump, through Attorney General Jeff Sessions, announced his decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and until March 5 - date given to the Congress to solve the limbo that it had just created - 22,000 immigrants who grew up in the country as undocumented Americans will have lost the protection offered by the program.

This figure was released by the Center for American Progress that, based on information from the Citizenship Service (USCIS), set off alarms about the first consequences of the measure.

It is a sudden change in the rules of the game that came with the announcement.

Previously, all DACA beneficiaries had the right to request the renewal of their permit three months in advance of its expiration; however, that term was reduced to one month when Sessions announced the end of the program on September 5.

According to information from the USCIS, 154,000 "dreamers" under the protection of DACA were eligible for renewal to the extent that the permit expired within six months given by Trump to Congress to create a new legal framework on the subject.

The problem is that 22,000 were unable to file their application, many of them due to a strange error in the handle of the applications by the postal service. According to the study, to date, 7,900 DACA beneficiaries have lost their permit without the possibility of renewing it. That means 122 undocumented Americans who swell the number of people at risk of being deported by the Trump Administration every day.

The problem is not only to face the risk of deportation, it is also something more imminent: the loss of work permits implies the loss of employment or at least the pauperization of the working conditions of thousands of dreamers (91 percent) that today have a job thanks to DACA.

The figures were announced last Thursday, the same day that hundreds of "dreamers" marched in Washington to demand the Congress to approve the Clean Dream Act while legislators of both political forces expressed their commitment to promoting a law that provides them immigration security.