Was Beto really born to run?

During the midterm elections, there was a particular candidate who won the hearts of many voters, especially in the core of the state of Texas.

His name is Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke, a congressman who led an unprecedented campaign, visiting all Texas counties, with special emphasis on rural areas, and captivating his listeners with a charismatic personality that some came to compare with New York Senator Bobby Kennedy.

The battle was not simple. In the region, no Democrat had held a Senate seat for nearly 25 years, and the incumbent Ted Cruz was a very large Goliath for that David.

The results confirmed it, and O'Rourke was defeated despite his best efforts.

However, his name resounded everywhere, his face continued to appear on social media and the avalanche of premature Democratic candidacies for the 2020 presidential race invoked his name.

As Rolling Stone recalls, by mid-December Beto, "had already seen himself rapidly become the Democratic establishment’s dream candidate for president," and there were even donors calling him, "Barack Obama, but white.”

His transformation into a political phenomenon is strange even to O'Rourke himself, who in an interview with Vanity Fair said, "I honestly don’t know how much of it was me. But there is something abnormal, super-normal, or I don’t know what the hell to call it, that we both (he and his wife) experience when we’re on the campaign trail.”

At only 46 years old, the now presidential candidate represents a different generation in politics, often paired with the same force that exists behind new politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Ilhan Omar, and represented by his proximity to young people and first voters.

The use of social media and popular references - from Star Wars and punk rock to marijuana - make him one of the strongest candidates to beat Trump in the 2020 elections.

"This is the fight of our lives," he told the Vanity Fair, emphasizing that it goes beyond a, "political life."

"I want to be in it," he added. "Man, I’m just born to be in it, and I want to do everything I humanly can for this country at this moment."

O'Rourke has been a spokesman for the resistance against Trump in all spheres, leading protests against presidential rhetoric on the border, and using it as a platform for his own views.

Similarly, he will formalize his campaign through a rally in El Paso to echo his, "alternative vision of what immigration represents for America," explained The Intercept.

The challenge, however, will require much more than a "cool" attitude on the part of the candidate.

Even though his campaign has raised $6.1 million in just 24 hours through what O'Rourke has called, "the largest grassroots campaign this country has seen," his proposal could be transformed into a return to the bipartisanship Donald Trump broke with.

In any other circumstance, a white, charismatic male candidate could be the ideal democratic solution, but if we have learned anything in the past two and a half years, it’s that U.S. politics has forever ceased to be "normal.”