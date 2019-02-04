Latinos could be the second most important vote force in 2020

For years, the exponential growth of the Hispanic population in the United States has been noticed.

With an approximate of 58 million people, the Latino community has become one of the most important groups in the demographic analysis of the nation.

During the mid-term elections, we learned the true effect of 27.3 million Latinos eligible to vote, after the Democrats took back the majority in the House of Representatives, choosing one of the most diverse groups of representatives in the nation's history.

The election of more than 30 new Latinos in public office and 41 new members in Congress demonstrated the importance of political campaigns that recognize the growth of this population.

Now, and in view of the 2020 presidential elections, Latinos are once again at the center of the debate.

According to new figures released by the Pew Research Center, "non-white voters will represent a third of eligible voters," this being their "largest participation in history," especially due to "long-term increases among certain groups, especially Hispanics."

The research center's analysis determined that the 2020 elections "will mark the first time that Hispanics will be the largest ethnic or racial group in the electorate, representing just over 13% of eligible voters," and thus surpassing the African-American population.

A raw observation of these figures estimates that 32 million Hispanics will be eligible to vote in the next presidential elections, compared to 30 million blacks.

However, participation and willingness to vote remain the main obstacle in this community.

"Voter participation will play an important role in determining the relative electoral influence of racial and ethnic groups," the analysis explains. "For example, while Hispanics will outnumber blacks among eligible voters next year, they can not actually cast more ballots than blacks because of different patterns of participation."

This includes the awareness of the electoral process, Gerrymandering-induced voter suppression, and the true scope of the electoral campaigns when it comes to reaching their citizens.

Knowing that the Hispanic community has a more Democratic than Republican bent - during the last elections, 66 percent of Latinos supported the candidacy of Hillary Clinton, for example - some recent figures show an increase in Hispanic support for President Donald Trump, and the multiplicity of Democratic candidates who have already joined the primaries seems to divide rather than unify the front against the Republican candidate.

With new campaigns such as the one carried out against the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela and the massive support it has raised among Latino immigrants from the Caribbean country, this could add around 230,000 votes in favor of the re-election of the current president.

The challenge for the Democrats will be to double the mid-term elections efforts and convince these 32 million Latinos that a change is really possible.