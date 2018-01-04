Has anyone else lost his mind?

There is no one at this point who doesn’t know that President Donald Trump has problems when facing criticism.

Therefore, upon learning that his former adviser, Steve Bannon, dared to describe as "treacherous" and "unpatriotic" the meeting between his son, Donald Jr, and a group of Russian personalities during the 2016 election campaign, the US president did not hesitate to say that Bannon had lost his mind.

"Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency," Trump said yesterday in an official White House statement, shortly after the English newspaper The Guardian leaked the contents of a new book by journalist Michael Wolff, in which investigates the Russian interference in the 2016 election campaign. "When I kicked him out, he not only lost his job but also his mind," he added.

Bannon's statements about the meeting between Donald Jr, his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, then campaign manager Paul Manafort with a Russian lawyer in June 2016 are described in Michael Wolff's controversial book, Fire, and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, which goes on sale next Tuesday January 9 and has already become the number 1 sales in Amazon in the US, according to CNN.

In the statement, Trump added in a pedantic tone that, "now that he is alone, Steve is learning that winning is not as easy as I made it look like." The US president has blamed Bannon, founder of the ultra-conservative news website Breitbart News, for the defeat of the Republicans in Alabama last December, says the Spanish newspaper, El Mundo.

In his new book, columnist Michael Wolff investigates the interference of Russia in the election campaign of 2016 and the possible relationship between Moscow and the Trump team to defeat Hillary Clinton.

"This new book already has the Democrats salivating, looking for a way to force an impeachment. Still, it won’t be easy because the judgment would be in the hands of the Senate, where Republicans have a majority by a small margin," writes the newspaper El Mundo.

According to La Vanguardia, "Trump's statement is a sudden break with Bannon, who was his last campaign manager and became his chief strategist until his dismissal in August 2017.” Even after his dismissal, Trump had continued defending Bannon, "who is now an activist against the Republican party apparatus and in favor of the nationalist populism that gave wings to the president." Now, instead, he accuses him of being a mole within the White House.