The government may be shut down, but presidential campaigns are not

It’s true. We can’t judge those who take advantage of circumstances to wage political campaigns - especially when President Trump makes it so easy for them.

However, Democratic moves over the last few days with regard to the presidential primary elections has been striking.

It almost feels like we've skipped a year, and we’re already in 2020.

Since the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Julián Castro, announced his "exploration" into a presidential run in mid-December, a handful of people have come forward with interest in the race, traveling to Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina - all key states for the primaries, according to ABC News.

Among them was Senator Elizabeth Warren, who after announcing her campaign last week, spent the weekend visiting voters in Iowa. Meanwhile, Castro was also campaigning in the state, advocating for universal health care and affordable housing.

For the New York Times, Warren's visit was "the unofficial takeoff of the primary elections," opening the door to possible subsequent candidacies such as Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Sherrod Brown, or even Senator Kamala Harris.

Harris, for her part, has combined - perhaps unintentionally - the campaign of her new book with an alleged announcement of her presidential candidacy, although she told the media with a laugh that "she was pleased to announce she was not ready to make an announcement yet."

In one way or another, the Democratic field for 2020 is expected to be its most crowded since 1992, in clear desperation to not only defeat Donald Trump but to take advantage of the wave of discontent generated by the current White House.

From former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg to Senators Sherrod Brown, Cory Booker, and Kirsten Gillibrand, to Representative Beto O'Rourke in Texas, everyone believes they have an opportunity to win the U.S. presidency in 2020.

The risk, however, among so many options, is that the Trump base will remain solid, and the competition among Democrats will be counterproductive.