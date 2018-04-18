Former Vice President Joe Biden has endorsed this Latina candidate to Congress

Receiving Joe Biden's endorsement seems to be the best lucky charm in the midterm elections.

After joining the campaign of Democrat Conor Lamb in Pennsylvania, Jon Tester in Montana and Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota, Biden has now closed ranks with Latina candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, hoping "she will continue to fight for the progressive values ​​we share," he said in a statement.

"We need representatives in Washington like Debbie who will fight to make sure that every family in the 26th District has access to the quality, affordable health care they deserve, to free community college, and to the skills training they need to compete in the 21st century," continued the former vice president.

"She has the grit, intellect, and dedication that will serve the people in her district well," he concluded.

The battle of Mucarsel-Powell is not simple; it is, in fact, one of the races that will be observed most closely this year, where she will try to take over the position of Republican Carlos Curbelo in the 26th district of Florida.

The candidate has set clear goals close to her personal experience as a professional and immigrant citizen, arguing that "the same opportunities that allowed her and her family to improve their lives are disappearing for too many of our neighbors today," explains her candidacy platform. "Too many families are struggling to get by and are one unexpected expense from not recovering."

For Mucarsel-Powell, her opponent, on the other hand, "has voted against families in the community by voting against health care and background checks for guns and passing a tax plan that helps companies instead of hard-working Americans,” said the candidate to FIERCE.

Now counting on the support of Biden, Mucarsel-Powell has ensured "sharing the struggle" of the vice president for many social causes, and that "in Congress, I will take your work forward and I will make sure that the promise of this country is still alive and strong. for our children, and for generations to come. "