Dolores Huerta endorses Kamala Harris

Dolores Huerta has given the "yes we can" to California Senator Kamala Harris, endorsing her campaign in the race for president in 2020.

In what is expected to be one of the most crowded Democratic primaries in recent years, the support of a Latina icon like Huerta is a sign that an inclusive leader able to take on President Trump next year is what Democrats really need.

"I have spent my career advocating for workers' rights, immigrants’ rights, women's rights, and on behalf of the LGBTQ community because I believe our country is only as great as the opportunities we afford all of our communities," Huerta said in a statement to Politico. "Senator Kamala Harris is the right leader to expand those opportunities as president, and I am proud to endorse her.”

Huerta added her name to the history books when, along with César Chávez, she founded the National Farmworkers Association (later United Farm Workers), and after she involved herself in the struggle for economic equality and opportunities for the Latino community in the U.S.

She also joined the feminist movement in the early 1990s, spearheading the Feminization of Power campaign: 50/50 by the year 2000, which promoted the participation of women of Hispanic origin in public office.

It is, thus, only logical that Huerta has joined Harris’ campaign as a California co-chair, joining representative Barbara Lee (former Congressional Black Caucus chair) in a strongly female, and multiracial, campaign team.

As she added in her statement, Huerta recognized the work of the California senator when "fighting on behalf of the vulnerable", primarily highlighting her work in criminal justice reform, and for immigrants.

"Her vision of uniting a new majority of this country behind a bold, progressive, inclusive agenda is exactly what we should hope for from the next President of the United States," Huerta said.

For his part, the only Hispanic candidate in the Democratic field at the moment, Julián Castro, has received only the support of his brother Joaquín Castro, the chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Other Latino Congress members such as Nanette Barragán have also opted to support Harris’ campaign.

Though it is still much too early to determine the outlook, these early endorsements demonstrate that what the Democratic Party is most focused on, above all, is the nature of a candidate's leadership, whatever their heritage may be.