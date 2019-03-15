Can Julián Castro be the first Latino in the White House?

This note appeared in the print edition of AL DÍA on Wednesday, March 13, 2019

If a Latino and Democratic presidential candidate seems very far fetched, think about it this way: the midterm elections took a radical turn thanks to the increase in Hispanic participation in the polls, so why not have a relatable candidate for this demographic for the presidential race?

Although the question seems too simple, its connotations are not.

For a year now, a possible candidacy of Julián Castro for the presidential elections of 2020 eventually ended up on his formal candidacy, adding fuel to the desperation of the country to see that this presidential term ends.

However, playing the race card in a political scenario like the United States does not come without consequences, especially when the number one opponent is Donald Trump.

During his visit to Los Angeles this week, Castro spent much of his time talking to potential electors, especially young and Latino voters.

In California, the young voting force is one of the major causes of political change, especially after the midterm elections. Considering this is a state with a large Hispanic community, the young Latino is the first target for many candidates.

Similarly, and as political scientist Matt Barreto explained to NBC News, this state is fundamental in the primary because it’s one of the first cycles and has the largest number of delegates.

"It's the big Latino prize," he added.

Henry Cisneros, Castro’s mentor and predecessor in both Washington and San Antonio also said that “2020 needs to be the year of Latino emergence in American politics.”

Although this scenario seems to make things easier for Castro, the multitude of opponents he faces and the plurality of needs of the electorate could actually play against him.

The sympathy with local Senator Kamala Harris and the support obtained by Senator Sanders from Hispanics during the 2016 primaries indicate that Castro will have to work hard to reinforce his campaign promises and solidify his image as a candidate.

Castro has shared his vision on issues of national debate, such as Medicare for all, the importance of access to education and taxes for the wealthiest.

However, even if he is not ultimately nominated, the real achievement of this young politician in the Democratic primary may be to boost the vote and participation of Latinos throughout the country.

It’s the first time that the community recognizes "one of their own" in the race: a child of immigrants, an activist with first-hand experience in what it means to emerge from the bottom up in a country like the United States.

And in the end, the strategy for Democrats plays in only one direction: to defeat Donald Trump and change the direction in which the country is heading.