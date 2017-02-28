Rutgers University Launches Black and Latino Tech Initiative

If you are a black or Latino entrepreneur in the East Coast in need for funding, pay attention.

On Thursday, March 2, the Rutgers University’s Center for Urban Entrepreneurship & Economic Development (CUEED), a "research-driven, practitioner-oriented program that supports minority entrepreneurs," will host the Black and Latino Tech Initiative Launch, a free event that will offer guidance about funding opportunities for black and Latino tech entrepreneurs and investors from New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut.

The free event (registration is required) offers black and Hispanic tech entrepreneurs valuable advice on preparing their businesses for an accelerator program as well as on-site networking opportunities with venture capitalists and accelerators.

“Less than 2% of all technology start-ups are led by black or Latino individuals”, said CUEED Executive Director Lyneir Richardson. “The reasons for this are two-fold: black and Latino entrepreneurs have difficulty securing capital and they also have challenges building business teams that get accepted into top tier accelerators. Our BLT Launch event will seek to remedy this situation by providing scientists, inventors, and technology innovators with essential info that will give their ideas a chance to be developed, funded, and launched into the marketplace.”

The event is open to solo entrepreneurs and/or teams in any industry with a tangible product who want to build their networks and meet prospective angel investors, organizers said.

Accepted applicants to the Black and Latino Tech Initiative will gain access to the Rutgers Business School faculty, staff, and an expansive network of experts to "help them get admitted into an accelerator and attract meaningful capital investment," organizers said.