An earthquake shakes Mexico once again

According to the United States Geological Survey, an earthquake with an epicenter 51 kilometers deep was recorded this Tuesday afternoon in central Mexico. The preliminary report of the National Seismological Center of Mexico determined a magnitude of 6.8 to 7 kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, and was recorded exactly 32 years after the devastating earthquake of 1985, which deeply affected the capital of the country and left a balance of thousands of dead.

Traditionally, Mexico City commemorates the 1985 catastrophe with a huge drill involving millions of citizens, who were caught on Tuesday reacting to a real earthquake.

President Enrique Peña Nieto responded through his Twitter account that he was returning to Mexico City to "take care of the situation by the earthquake".