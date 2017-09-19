Advertisement

An earthquake shakes Mexico once again

by Yamily Habib
 09/19/2017 - 15:48
in
Banner Image: 
Panic in Mexico
Banner Headline: 
Panic in Mexico
Banner Image caption: 
Panic in Mexico
General view of damages on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake on the Richter scale that hit the Mexican capital today and caused panic scenes just as the 32-year-old earthquake struck thousands of deaths in Mexico City (Mexico). EFE / Mario Guzmán

General view of damages on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake on the Richter scale that hit the Mexican capital today and caused panic scenes just as the 32-year-old earthquake struck thousands of deaths in Mexico City (Mexico). EFE / Mario Guzmán

An earthquake shakes Mexico once again

An earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale shook the Mexican capital on Tuesday, just as it marks the 32nd anniversary of one of the worst earthquakes in Central America.


By Yamily Habib
September 19, 2017

According to the United States Geological Survey, an earthquake with an epicenter 51 kilometers deep was recorded this Tuesday afternoon in central Mexico. The preliminary report of the National Seismological Center of Mexico determined a magnitude of 6.8 to 7 kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, and was recorded exactly 32 years after the devastating earthquake of 1985, which deeply affected the capital of the country and left a balance of thousands of dead.

Captura de pantalla 2017-09-19 a las 16.26.10.png

Traditionally, Mexico City commemorates the 1985 catastrophe with a huge drill involving millions of citizens, who were caught on Tuesday reacting to a real earthquake.

President Enrique Peña Nieto responded through his Twitter account that he was returning to Mexico City to "take care of the situation by the earthquake".

Captura de pantalla 2017-09-19 a las 16.26.02.png

ALSO LISTED IN
Environment
TAGS
mexico
earthquake

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

Winds of up to 250 kilometers per hour have hit the island of Puerto Rico this Wednesday, September 20. Source: http://www.lanacion.com.ar/
This is what’s left of Puerto Rico after Maria
A National Hurricane Center chart showing the expected trajectory of Hurricane Maria.
María abandons Puerto Rico leaving serious damages
View of the damage caused by Hurricane Maria on Wednesday, September 20, 2017, as it passes through San Juan (Puerto Rico). Puerto Rico's governor, Ricardo Rosello, said that Hurricane Maria, which landed in the southeast of the island with category 4 and winds of 155 miles per hour, will be "devastating" for the territory. EFE / Thais Llorca
Maria arrives in Puerto Rico with rain and winds of up to 200 kilometers per hour
View of the damages in Puebla, Mexico, today, Tuesday, September 19, 2017, after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that shook the Mexican capital strongly and caused panic scenes just as 32 years of powerful earthquake that caused thousands of deaths. EFE / Francisco Guasco
In pictures: Earthquake in Mexico